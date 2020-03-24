Micron Technology Inc. [MU] saw a change by 13.86% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $43.55. The company is holding 1.06B shares with keeping 1.06B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 39.90% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.83% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -27.82%, trading +41.89% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.06B shares valued at 18.36 million were bought and sold.

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Micron Technology Inc. [MU] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give MU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.81, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] sitting at 18.30% and its Gross Margin at 36.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.51. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. These metrics all suggest that Micron Technology Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.87 and P/E Ratio of 14.21. These metrics all suggest that Micron Technology Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has 1.06B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.13 to 61.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 12.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Micron Technology Inc. [MU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. [MU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.