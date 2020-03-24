Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] took an downward turn with a change of -2.17%, trading at the price of $50.97 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Monster Beverage Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.76M shares for that time period. MNST monthly volatility recorded 6.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.32%. PS value for MNST stocks is 6.70 with PB recorded at 6.76.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.97, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] sitting at 31.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.02. Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.19 and P/E Ratio of 25.17. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has 552.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.06 to 70.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 9.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.