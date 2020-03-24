Mylan N.V. [NASDAQ: MYL] opened at $15.95 and closed at $15.25 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.21% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.74.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Mylan N.V. [NASDAQ: MYL] had 13.08 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.93%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.29%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.75 during that period and MYL managed to take a rebound to 29.30 in the last 52 weeks.

Mylan N.V. [NASDAQ:MYL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Mylan N.V. [MYL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mylan N.V. [MYL] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Fundamental Analysis of Mylan N.V. [MYL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mylan N.V. [MYL] sitting at 6.10% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84. Mylan N.V. [MYL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.76 and P/E Ratio of 574.45. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Mylan N.V. [MYL] has 516.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.75 to 29.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 13.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mylan N.V. [MYL] a Reliable Buy?

Mylan N.V. [MYL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.