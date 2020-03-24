New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $4.93 after NRZ shares went down by -6.90% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NRZ an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.93, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at 25.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NRZ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 500.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 352.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.36 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 49.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.