Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] saw a change by -7.62% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.55. The company is holding 423.30M shares with keeping 419.74M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -4.95% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -49.74% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 423.30M shares valued at 5.4 million were bought and sold.

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NWL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.55, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $12.50 and the median estimate amounting to $16.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.42.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] sitting at -5.20% and its Gross Margin at 33.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.63. Its Return on Equity is 2.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Newell Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.80 and P/E Ratio of 43.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has 423.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.10 to 20.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 13.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] a Reliable Buy?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.