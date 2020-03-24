Nielsen Holdings plc[NLSN] stock saw a move by -12.33% on Monday, touching 5.31 million. Based on the recent volume, Nielsen Holdings plc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NLSN shares recorded 378.49M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock could reach median target price of $23.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock additionally went down by -18.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -45.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NLSN stock is set at -55.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by -40.57% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NLSN shares showcased -46.65% decrease. NLSN saw 27.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.81 compared to high within the same period of time.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLSN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.94, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28. Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.77.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has 378.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.81 to 27.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 12.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] a Reliable Buy?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.