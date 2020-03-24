Novan Inc. [NOVN] saw a change by -24.92% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.47. The company is holding 43.24M shares with keeping 34.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 117.02% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -87.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -87.39%, trading +118.23% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 43.24M shares valued at 8.99 million were bought and sold.

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Novan Inc. [NOVN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give NOVN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.47, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novan Inc. [NOVN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novan Inc. [NOVN]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57.

Novan Inc. [NOVN] has 43.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 3.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 36.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novan Inc. [NOVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novan Inc. [NOVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.