Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] shares went lower by -7.22% from its previous closing of 30.63, now trading at the price of $28.42, also subtracting -2.21 points. Is NUE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.66 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NUE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 298.37M float and a -7.25% run over in the last seven days. NUE share price has been hovering between 61.17 and 27.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Nucor Corporation [NUE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.42, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nucor Corporation [NUE] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 12.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.87. Its Return on Equity is 12.30%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 6.88. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 303.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.52 to 61.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 10.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.83. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.