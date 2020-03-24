The share price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] inclined by $9.69, presently trading at $10.11. The company’s shares saw 12.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.00 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as OXY fall by -19.38% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.18 compared to -1.10 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -76.99%, while additionally dropping -85.15% during the last 12 months. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $28.19. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.08% increase from the current trading price.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OXY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.10, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is sitting at 2.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 61.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.52.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 894.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 68.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 15.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.