Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ: ODP] dipped by -20.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. Office Depot Inc. represents 545.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 763.00M with the latest information.

The Office Depot Inc. traded at the price of $1.40 with 10.71 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ODP shares recorded 6.23M.

Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ:ODP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Office Depot Inc. [ODP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ODP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.40, with the high estimate being $1.80, the low estimate being $1.60 and the median estimate amounting to $1.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.76.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Office Depot Inc. [ODP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Office Depot Inc. [ODP] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.31. Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.97 and P/E Ratio of 7.68. These metrics all suggest that Office Depot Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has 545.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 763.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 3.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 21.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Office Depot Inc. [ODP] a Reliable Buy?

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.