Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] shares went lower by -7.99% from its previous closing of 13.40, now trading at the price of $12.33, also subtracting -1.07 points. Is ORI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ORI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 285.89M float and a -23.75% run over in the last seven days. ORI share price has been hovering between 24.10 and 11.88 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Old Republic International Corporation [ORI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ORI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.33, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] sitting at 11.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.00. These measurements indicate that Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.13. Its Return on Equity is 18.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Old Republic International Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04. Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.20 and P/E Ratio of 3.51. These metrics all suggest that Old Republic International Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has 300.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.88 to 24.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 16.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.