Owens-Illinois Inc. [NYSE: OI] gained by 17.09% on the last trading session, reaching $6.44 price per share at the time. Owens-Illinois Inc. represents 155.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 855.45M with the latest information.

The Owens-Illinois Inc. traded at the price of $6.44 with 1.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OI shares recorded 2.71M.

Owens-Illinois Inc. [NYSE:OI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.42, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 18.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.64. Its Return on Equity is 34.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 985.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 963.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.57.

Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] has 155.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 855.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 20.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 20.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.