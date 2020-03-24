PagerDuty Inc. [PD] took an downward turn with a change of -6.71%, trading at the price of $17.79 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PagerDuty Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 886.80K shares for that time period. PD monthly volatility recorded 11.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.95%. PS value for PD stocks is 7.21 with PB recorded at 4.44.

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PagerDuty Inc. [PD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.79, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] sitting at -32.10% and its Gross Margin at 85.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.74. PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.89.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has 62.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.33 to 59.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PagerDuty Inc. [PD] a Reliable Buy?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.