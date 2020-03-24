Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] saw a change by 3.88% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.35. The company is holding 334.72M shares with keeping 298.57M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -75.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.49%, trading +36.10% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 334.72M shares valued at 4.83 million were bought and sold.

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Parsley Energy Inc. [PE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.35, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is sitting at 4.52. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] sitting at 27.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75. Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 8.55. These metrics all suggest that Parsley Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has 334.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.92 to 22.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 17.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.