Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] shares went higher by 5.63% from its previous closing of 0.61, now trading at the price of $0.64, also adding 0.03 points. Is PRTY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.68 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PRTY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 21.16% run over in the last seven days. PRTY share price has been hovering between 8.73 and 0.26 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PRTY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.64, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] sitting at -17.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11. Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.00.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has 47.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 146.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.36, which indicates that it is 47.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] a Reliable Buy?

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.