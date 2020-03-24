The share price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] inclined by $8.49, presently trading at $8.60. The company’s shares saw 59.55% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.39 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PEB fall by -9.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.13 compared to -0.88 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -65.46%, while additionally dropping -72.36% during the last 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $34.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 26.36% increase from the current trading price.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.60, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.87 and P/E Ratio of 13.60. These metrics all suggest that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has 103.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 894.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.39 to 33.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 32.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] a Reliable Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.