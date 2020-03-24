PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] took an upward turn with a change of 6.65%, trading at the price of $112.17 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PepsiCo Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.93M shares for that time period. PEP monthly volatility recorded 6.57%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.76%. PS value for PEP stocks is 2.24 with PB recorded at 9.91.

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For PepsiCo Inc. [PEP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 55.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.65. Its Return on Equity is 51.30%, and its Return on Assets is 9.50%. These metrics all suggest that PepsiCo Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 227.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 204.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.06 and P/E Ratio of 21.57. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has 1.43B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 150.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.42 to 147.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 10.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] a Reliable Buy?

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.