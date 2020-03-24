PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] gained by 8.00% on the last trading session, reaching $8.77 price per share at the time. PG&E Corporation represents 528.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.29B with the latest information.

The PG&E Corporation traded at the price of $8.77 with 10.44 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PCG shares recorded 11.98M.

PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding PG&E Corporation [PCG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PCG an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PG&E Corporation [PCG] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PG&E Corporation [PCG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PG&E Corporation [PCG] sitting at -60.90% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.19.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] has 528.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.55 to 25.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 147.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 23.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PG&E Corporation [PCG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PG&E Corporation [PCG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.