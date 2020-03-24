Phillips 66 [PSX] took an upward turn with a change of 6.41%, trading at the price of $44.79 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Phillips 66 shares have an average trading volume of 3.95M shares for that time period. PSX monthly volatility recorded 10.12%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.48%. PS value for PSX stocks is 0.17 with PB recorded at 0.75.

Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Phillips 66 [PSX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PSX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.76, with the high estimate being $139.00, the low estimate being $68.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Phillips 66 [PSX] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 [PSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 [PSX] sitting at 2.40% and its Gross Margin at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.24. Its Return on Equity is 12.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 [PSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.52 and P/E Ratio of 6.61. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Phillips 66 [PSX] has 445.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.04 to 119.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 13.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 [PSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 [PSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.