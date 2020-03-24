Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] saw a change by 15.11% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $43.13. The company is holding 80.81M shares with keeping 78.44M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 81.45% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -50.16%, trading +86.12% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 80.81M shares valued at 2.2 million were bought and sold.

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLNT an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] sitting at 33.80% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10. These measurements indicate that Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 109.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.72.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] has 80.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.77 to 88.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 27.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.