Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $39.22 after PRU shares went down by -7.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PRU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.22, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $92.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is sitting at 3.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] sitting at 7.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.58. Its Return on Equity is 6.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PRU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.96 and P/E Ratio of 3.87. These metrics all suggest that Prudential Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has 413.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.00 to 106.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 12.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] a Reliable Buy?

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.