Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated[PEG] stock saw a move by -2.54% on Monday, touching 5.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PEG shares recorded 493.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock could reach median target price of $63.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock additionally went down by -8.49% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PEG stock is set at -38.19% by far, with shares price recording returns by -37.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PEG shares showcased -40.36% decrease. PEG saw 63.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 36.23 compared to high within the same period of time.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.86, with the high estimate being $69.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $63.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.82.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] sitting at 19.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80. These measurements indicate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.86 and P/E Ratio of 11.05. These metrics all suggest that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has 493.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.23 to 63.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 10.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.19. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.