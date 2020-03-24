PulteGroup Inc.[PHM] stock saw a move by -10.27% on Monday, touching 10.68 million. Based on the recent volume, PulteGroup Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PHM shares recorded 269.01M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock could reach median target price of $45.00.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock additionally went down by -26.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PHM stock is set at -33.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by -54.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PHM shares showcased -50.28% decrease. PHM saw 47.37 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 17.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PHM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.74, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.77.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 23.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.47. Its Return on Equity is 19.50%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.91 and P/E Ratio of 4.84. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has 269.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.51 to 47.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 16.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.