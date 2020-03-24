R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company[RRD] stock saw a move by -18.06% on Monday, touching 5.97 million. Based on the recent volume, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RRD shares recorded 77.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] stock could reach median target price of $4.00.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] stock additionally went down by -48.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -67.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RRD stock is set at -81.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by -79.86% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RRD shares showcased -72.13% decrease. RRD saw 4.97 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give RRD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.83, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.01.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 19.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.31. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.02.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] has 77.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.01 to 4.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -18.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 28.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.