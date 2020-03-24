Redwood Trust Inc.[RWT] stock saw a move by -12.58% on Monday, touching 4.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Redwood Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RWT shares recorded 116.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] stock additionally went down by -54.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -75.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RWT stock is set at -73.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by -74.52% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RWT shares showcased -74.43% decrease. RWT saw 18.01 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.17 compared to high within the same period of time.

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RWT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.24, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.85.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 89.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 23.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.20.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has 116.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 492.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 54.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 7.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.