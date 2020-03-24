The share price of Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] inclined by $0.27, presently trading at $0.28. The company’s shares saw 10.20% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.25 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MARK fall by -7.73% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3990 compared to -0.0338 of all time high it touched on 03/19/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.63%, while additionally dropping -88.44% during the last 12 months. Remark Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.72% increase from the current trading price.

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give MARK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.28, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] sitting at -85.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 152.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] has 52.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 2.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 27.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.