RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] shares went higher by 16.35% from its previous closing of 4.68, now trading at the price of $5.45, also adding 0.77 points. Is RLJ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RLJ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 165.66M float and a -27.33% run over in the last seven days. RLJ share price has been hovering between 19.04 and 3.88 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RLJ an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Fundamental Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 38.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66. RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.60 and P/E Ratio of 9.21. These metrics all suggest that RLJ Lodging Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has 169.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 791.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.88 to 19.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 23.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.06. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] a Reliable Buy?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.