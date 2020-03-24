salesforce.com inc. [CRM] saw a change by 8.08% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $151.88. The company is holding 889.00M shares with keeping 858.71M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 31.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.40% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.44%, trading +29.98% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 889.00M shares valued at 3.72 million were bought and sold.

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to salesforce.com inc. [CRM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $152.24, with the high estimate being $230.00, the low estimate being $131.00 and the median estimate amounting to $210.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.93.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] sitting at 1.70% and its Gross Margin at 75.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 55.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.49. salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.63 and P/E Ratio of 738.53. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has 889.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 124.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.29 to 195.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 11.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is salesforce.com inc. [CRM] a Reliable Buy?

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.