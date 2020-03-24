Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] gained by 88.03% on the last trading session, reaching $1.89 price per share at the time. Sientra Inc. represents 49.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 49.85M with the latest information.

The Sientra Inc. traded at the price of $1.89 with 2.34 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SIEN shares recorded 675.14K.

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sientra Inc. [SIEN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sientra Inc. [SIEN] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 60.60%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.22. Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.41.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has 49.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 9.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 23.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sientra Inc. [SIEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sientra Inc. [SIEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.