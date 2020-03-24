Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] shares went higher by 4.20% from its previous closing of 48.14, now trading at the price of $50.16, also adding 2.02 points. Is SPG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 10.67 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SPG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a -23.76% run over in the last seven days. SPG share price has been hovering between 186.40 and 43.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give SPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.16, with the high estimate being $218.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $142.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.14.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] sitting at 48.90% and its Gross Margin at 82.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.97. Its Return on Equity is 75.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 976.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 993.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.36 and P/E Ratio of 7.41. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has 247.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.52 to 186.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 26.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.