Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SBGI] gained by 9.97% on the last trading session, reaching $15.00 price per share at the time. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. represents 80.99M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.21B with the latest information.

The Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. traded at the price of $15.00 with 3.83 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SBGI shares recorded 2.00M.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SBGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBGI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.00, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 51.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.37 and P/E Ratio of 29.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has 80.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.57 to 66.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 25.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.