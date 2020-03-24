Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] gained by 21.03% on the last trading session, reaching $13.54 price per share at the time. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation represents 84.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 946.27M with the latest information.

The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation traded at the price of $13.54 with 2.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SIX shares recorded 2.88M.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.56, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 84.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 946.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 22.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.