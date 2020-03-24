Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] shares went lower by -12.86% from its previous closing of 10.34, now trading at the price of $9.01, also subtracting -1.33 points. Is STWD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.4 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STWD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 273.64M float and a -35.69% run over in the last seven days. STWD share price has been hovering between 26.33 and 7.59 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.01, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.34.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.30. Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 5.04. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 315.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 31.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.