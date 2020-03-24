Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] shares went higher by 18.75% from its previous closing of 12.80, now trading at the price of $15.20, also adding 2.4 points. Is SYF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.45 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SYF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 611.21M float and a -28.29% run over in the last seven days. SYF share price has been hovering between 38.18 and 12.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Synchrony Financial [SYF], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SYF an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.16, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synchrony Financial [SYF] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is 25.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.70 and P/E Ratio of 2.73. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 633.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 20.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.