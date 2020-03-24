T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] shares went higher by 1.28% from its previous closing of 0.40, now trading at the price of $0.40. Is TTOO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TTOO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 81.78M float and a 43.47% run over in the last seven days. TTOO share price has been hovering between 3.28 and 0.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTOO an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.60.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 81.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 29.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.