Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $5.95 after SKT shares went down by -14.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SKT an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.95, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $12.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is sitting at 1.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] sitting at 22.10% and its Gross Margin at 67.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.04. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 383.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 383.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.74 and P/E Ratio of 6.41. These metrics all suggest that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has 92.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 548.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 21.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 23.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.