The Chemours Company[CC] stock saw a move by 12.91% on Monday, touching 1.68 million. Based on the recent volume, The Chemours Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CC shares recorded 163.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Chemours Company [CC] stock could reach median target price of $19.00.

The Chemours Company [CC] stock additionally went down by -10.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -57.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CC stock is set at -78.56% by far, with shares price recording returns by -56.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CC shares showcased -49.29% decrease. CC saw 41.60 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Chemours Company [CC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.27, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Chemours Company [CC] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Chemours Company [CC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Chemours Company [CC] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 19.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.05. Its Return on Equity is -6.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.70%. These metrics suggest that this The Chemours Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Chemours Company [CC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 639.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 619.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. The Chemours Company [CC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.59.

The Chemours Company [CC] has 163.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.01 to 41.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 20.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Chemours Company [CC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Chemours Company [CC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.