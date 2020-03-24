The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] stock went down by -2.49% or -3.44 points down from its previous closing price of 138.41. The stock reached $134.97 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.73% in the period of the last 7 days.

GS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $141.94, at one point touching $133.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -46.11%. The 52-week high currently stands at 250.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -28.57% after the recent low of 130.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give GS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $134.97, with the high estimate being $367.00, the low estimate being $154.00 and the median estimate amounting to $256.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.41.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] sitting at 19.30% and its Gross Margin at 62.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 452.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 230.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.93 and P/E Ratio of 6.43. These metrics all suggest that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has 362.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.85 to 250.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 11.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.