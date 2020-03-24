The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] opened at $150.06 and closed at $162.39 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.17% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $180.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] had 5.12 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.95M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.51%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.42%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 140.63 during that period and HD managed to take a rebound to 247.36 in the last 52 weeks.

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to The Home Depot Inc. [HD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.95.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 34.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has 1.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 171.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.63 to 247.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 13.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Home Depot Inc. [HD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. [HD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.