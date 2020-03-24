The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] opened at $86.35 and closed at $89.49 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.89% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $80.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] had 3.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.60M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 81.03 during that period and PNC managed to take a rebound to 161.79 in the last 52 weeks.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $80.64, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $155.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.49.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] sitting at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.04. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 122.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.51 and P/E Ratio of 7.08. These metrics all suggest that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has 438.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.03 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 11.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.