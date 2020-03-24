The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $66.55 after PGR shares went down by -2.53% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Progressive Corporation [PGR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PGR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.55, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.28.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] sitting at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21. The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.79 and P/E Ratio of 9.90. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has 629.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.19 to 84.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.50, which indicates that it is 9.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Progressive Corporation [PGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation [PGR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.