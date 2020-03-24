The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] shares went higher by 9.09% from its previous closing of 43.23, now trading at the price of $47.16, also adding 3.93 points. Is SO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.91 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.05B float and a -9.22% run over in the last seven days. SO share price has been hovering between 71.10 and 41.96 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Southern Company [NYSE:SO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Southern Company [SO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give SO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.14, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Southern Company [SO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Southern Company [SO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Southern Company [SO] sitting at 36.10% and its Gross Margin at 88.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.10. These measurements indicate that The Southern Company [SO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.64. The Southern Company [SO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.61 and P/E Ratio of 10.48. These metrics all suggest that The Southern Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Southern Company [SO] has 1.16B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.96 to 71.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 11.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Southern Company [SO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Southern Company [SO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.