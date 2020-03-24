Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.[TNXP] stock saw a move by -1.50% on Monday, touching 2.86 million. Based on the recent volume, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TNXP shares recorded 46.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock could reach median target price of $2.50.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock additionally went up by 60.92% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 100.45% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TNXP stock is set at -96.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -21.75% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TNXP shares showcased -81.54% decrease. TNXP saw 31.40 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.39 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give TNXP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.84, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 03/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -109.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -108.07. Its Return on Equity is -191.80%, and its Return on Assets is -167.20%. These metrics suggest that this Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.88. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has 46.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 31.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 28.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.