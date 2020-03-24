Trimble Inc.[TRMB] stock saw a move by 2.08% on Monday, touching 4.58 million. Based on the recent volume, Trimble Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TRMB shares recorded 210.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Trimble Inc. [TRMB] stock could reach median target price of $44.50.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] stock additionally went up by 9.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -41.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TRMB stock is set at -32.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TRMB shares showcased -31.17% decrease. TRMB saw 46.67 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Trimble Inc. [TRMB], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRMB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.54, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Trimble Inc. [TRMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trimble Inc. [TRMB] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 54.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that Trimble Inc. [TRMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.13. Its Return on Equity is 17.90%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Trimble Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.95 and P/E Ratio of 13.03. These metrics all suggest that Trimble Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has 210.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.01 to 46.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 17.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trimble Inc. [TRMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trimble Inc. [TRMB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.