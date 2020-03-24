Uber Technologies Inc.[UBER] stock saw a move by 10.22% on Monday, touching 23.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Uber Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UBER shares recorded 1.25B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock could reach median target price of $42.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock additionally went up by 10.40% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -44.99% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, UBER shares showcased -31.29% decrease. UBER saw 47.08 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.71 compared to high within the same period of time.

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.78, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $23.50 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is sitting at 4.66. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.59.

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] sitting at -57.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.32. Its Return on Equity is -92.60%, and its Return on Assets is -28.50%. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has 1.25B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.