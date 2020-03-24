Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] shares went higher by 9.54% from its previous closing of 7.14, now trading at the price of $7.82, also adding 0.68 points. Is UA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 379.54M float and a -14.29% run over in the last seven days. UA share price has been hovering between 24.55 and 6.79 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Under Armour Inc. [UA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.83, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Under Armour Inc. [UA] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour Inc. [UA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 38.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.79 to 24.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour Inc. [UA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Under Armour Inc. [UA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.