Unum Group [UNM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $10.38 after UNM shares went down by -1.70% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Unum Group [NYSE:UNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Unum Group [UNM], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.38, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Unum Group [UNM] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Unum Group [UNM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unum Group [UNM] sitting at 13.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45. Unum Group [UNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 1.98. These metrics all suggest that Unum Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Unum Group [UNM] has 221.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.34 to 38.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 14.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.48. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unum Group [UNM] a Reliable Buy?

Unum Group [UNM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.