Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.[SPCE] stock saw a move by 28.21% on Monday, touching 15.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SPCE shares recorded 197.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock additionally went up by 8.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.71% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SPCE stock is set at 27.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by 25.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SPCE shares showcased 22.36% increase. SPCE saw 42.49 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.90 compared to high within the same period of time.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPCE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.72, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.00%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -24.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 998.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has 197.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.90 to 42.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.