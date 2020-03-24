The share price of Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE: VST] inclined by $14.08, presently trading at $12.92. The company’s shares saw 14.34% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 11.30 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VST fall by -5.62% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -44.86%, while additionally dropping -50.27% during the last 12 months. Vistra Energy Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 20.48% increase from the current trading price.

Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE:VST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VST an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] sitting at 17.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56. Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.20 and P/E Ratio of 6.98. These metrics all suggest that Vistra Energy Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has 517.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 27.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 12.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] a Reliable Buy?

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.