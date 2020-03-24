Walmart Inc. [WMT] took an downward turn with a change of -1.15%, trading at the price of $112.96 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.7 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Walmart Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.45M shares for that time period. WMT monthly volatility recorded 5.92%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.46%. PS value for WMT stocks is 0.64 with PB recorded at 4.53.

Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Walmart Inc. [WMT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give WMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $112.90, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $105.00 and the median estimate amounting to $130.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $114.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Walmart Inc. [WMT] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.19.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Walmart Inc. [WMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walmart Inc. [WMT] sitting at 4.10% and its Gross Margin at 24.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] has 2.91B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 332.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 96.53 to 128.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.06, which indicates that it is 8.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walmart Inc. [WMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walmart Inc. [WMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.